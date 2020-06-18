Dianne Buswell had a surprise in store for fans on Wednesday. The Strictly Come Dancing star transformed herself into a real-life Barbie doll with the help of makeup – and by her own admission, the end result is a little "creepy"! Dianne, 31, totally transformed herself by drawing blue eyes onto her own eyelids, complete with pink eyeshadow, and painted on an oversized smile with red lipstick.

Dianne Buswell transformed herself into a Barbie doll

She completed her look with a pink hairband and a long blonde wig. "OMG I know this is slightly creepy. I apologise in advance. But I really had fun turning myself into a barbie girl for tik tok," she captioned the two images. "#barbiegirlchallenge."

Needless to say, her post went down a storm with fans. Strictly runner-up Emma Barton commented: "OMG! But AMAZING!" while Gorka Marquez added: "WOW I THINK YOU FOUND THE LOOK FOR the next..." One fan told the dancer: "I swear this will haunts my dreams Dianne!!!" And another added: "It's kinda scary. but I also kinda love it!!"

The Strictly star admitted the end result was "slightly creepy"

This is by no means Dianne's first lockdown transformation. She has been keeping fans entertained with her fun photos – including one risqué flower-themed photograph. The Australia-born dancer joked in her caption: "Isn't my new dress un-be-leaf-able I wasn’t sure on it at first but it's really grown on me! #flowerpower #happymonday."

And Dianne is more than help boyfriend Joe Sugg change up his appearance. Earlier this week, she cut Joe's hair for the third time since lockdown began – which the couple documented on Instagram Live. Joe, 28, could be heard telling his stand-in hairdresser Dianne exactly what he wanted, explaining: "I might go a bit shorter than usual. Short, back and sides."

WATCH: Dianne Buswell gives Joe Sugg a lockdown haircut

He added: "A nice fade around the back and the sides. Take some of the length from on top because it's getting a big long. I just want to look cool."

Captioning the video, Dianne wrote: "Live haircut on @joe_sugg. Joe let me cut his hair again for the 3rd time winning! Although at the moment he has no other option but it turned out great."