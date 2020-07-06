James Middleton reveals delightful new addition to his family The entrepreneur has been staying with fiancée Alizee Thevenet at his parents' home in Bucklebury

James Middleton has opened up about the latest addition to his family as he speaks to HELLO! about life in lockdown in this week's issue.

The 33-year-old entrepreneur has been busy rearing his dog Luna's litter of six puppies and acquiring a puppy of his own, Nala. "Nala has been a wonderful addition to the family. She is so mischievous but a real delight, and the rest of the dogs have all bonded with her well," he exclusively tells HELLO!

James has also launched the charity The Paw Print Fund to raise money for the RSPCA, Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and The Dogs Trust, and started a new business, Ella & Co., inspired by his beloved dog Ella.

He tells us: "I've spoken a lot about how much joy my dogs bring me – and how they have helped me through dark times. It was Ella who inspired my new happiness and wellbeing company for dogs, Ella & Co., which I’ve been working hard at throughout lockdown."

Alizee and James in their beekeeping suits

Lockdown has also allowed James to concentrate on one of his most beloved hobbies – beekeeping – which he's passed on to his fiancée Alizee Thevenet, while they've been staying at his parents Carole and Michael Middleton's home in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

James with his hive of bees

He tells HELLO!: "During lockdown the weather has been perfect bee weather. I've loved spending as much time as possible tending my bees - it has been so good for my mental wellbeing. Luckily, I now have a helping hand as Alizee enjoys beekeeping too."

