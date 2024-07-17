Skip to main contentSkip to footer
James Middleton shares adorable photo of family member from unseen corner of lavish home
Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton attend the Bulgari gala dinner to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and unveil the 'Jubilee Emerald Garden' high jewellery set at Westminster Abbey on July 1, 2022 in London, England© Dave Benett,Getty

James Middleton shares adorable photo of family member from unseen corner of lavish home

The Princess of Wales' brother lives just a stone's throw away from his parents Carole and Michael Middleton…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
James Middleton couldn't be more besotted by his dogs, and on Tuesday, the dad-of-one shared an adorable photo of one of his furry friends Luna, standing inside his gorgeous Berkshire home.

Taking to the official Instagram account of Ella & Co, the dog food and lifestyle brand he created, James shared a sweet image of the pooch standing nearby one of the entryways to the 37-year-old's £1.45 million home.

a photo of a black cocker spaniel by a brown door© Instagram
Luna was pictured in the entryway of James' £1.45 million home

Captioning the post, he penned: "Luna alert here’s another spaniel in the James & Ella pack, also called Luna, sitting very proudly with her favourite food delivery! Welcome to the pack!"

The beautiful dog sat perfectly still for the photo wearing a black collar. Followers of the brand got a detailed look at the incredible stonework of the house as well as the bench that sits in the entryway and a towering wall just outside the door.

The photo also showed the giant terracotta pot the entrepreneur has sitting on the grounds of the property which he shares with his wife Alizéé Thevenet.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

As well as Luna, James is the proud owner of dogs Zulu, Inka, Mabe,l Nala and Isla. Last week, the Princess of Wales' brother marked a sad milestone following the passing of his therapy dog Ella, who died in January last year.

Taking to his personal Instagram account, James shared a heartfelt video showing him cuddling with his beloved pet in honour of Pet Remembrance Day. 

View post on Instagram
 

The special video was filmed on the grounds of his sprawling home and saw the duo sitting under a beautiful tree. 

The clip was accompanied by the words: "I’m missing Ella a lot - today & every day [heartbroken emoji].

A black and white photo of James Middleton cuddling his dog Ella© Instagram
James also shared a touching black and white photo on the official Instagram page for Ella & Co.

"It can be really difficult to express the loss of a dog, which is why I started writing about all of our adventures together. Through the good times and the bad, Ella was my constant.

"I have so much to thank Ella for in my life, and I know many of you will relate to my upcoming book about our story together [book emoji] thank you always for your support."

There's no doubt about the huge impact Ella had on James' life. He previously revealed that the pooch helped him battle depression, and earlier this year revealed he has written a book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, which comes out in September. 

