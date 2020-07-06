The sweet story behind Kate Middleton’s stunning new lockdown earrings The Duchess has debuted the jewels during recent engagements

The Duchess of Cambridge has wowed royal watchers with each of her looks during the coronavirus lockdown, recycling a number of her fan-favourite outfits from over the years. But Kate has recently added a few new special pieces to her wardrobe, and even her jewellery collection – she has worn a stunning new pair of earrings during a number of recent appearances. We got a closer look at the beautiful jewels during Kate and William's visit to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday.

Kate wore her beautiful new earrings with her Beulah London dress

The Duchess' new studs are the Patrick Mavros 'Ocean Tides' earrings, created in 18ct gold with a gorgeous milky quartz stone, and a small diamond from the central piece - which is made in a beautiful sea urchin design.

And in fact, the unique earrings may have special significance to Kate, since she has worn the Zimbabwean designer's pieces since long before her marriage to Prince William.

Ocean Tides Milky Quartz Earrings, £2400, Patrick Mavros

It's reported that the Duchess fell in love with the brand when she was working for Jigsaw, and was often pictured wearing the 'Ndoro' earrings from the collection. She also owns a pair of unique crocodile earrings from the line. Kate even introduced the Countess of Wessex to the designer - Sophie owns a number of pieces, too.

Wearing her crocodile earrings in New York in 2014

Since the luxurious jewels celebrate conservation and wildlife, as well as a proud African heritage, it's unsurprising that Kate is fond of its pieces – and of course, her husband Prince William also has special connections to Africa through his late mother Princess Diana.

He also proposed to his future wife in Nairobi, Kenya, where Patrick Mavros opened a boutique back in 2013.

Kate has also worn the earrings for a number of her Zoom calls

The brand proudly states: "Love pervades everything connected with our business, from the design and production of our works of art to the care and attention given to serving our customers and friends and, of course, our love of Africa."

Kate's new earrings are inspired by the Indian Ocean and are handmade in Mauritius – how special is that?