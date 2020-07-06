Gwen Stefani is a doting mum to three sons, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. And it sounds as if their middle child, Zuma, 11, has had a pretty unlucky time during lockdown. During a new interview for Haute TV's YouTube channel, Gavin revealed that the pre-teen had broken both of his arms within six weeks of each other during lockdown. While talking about the value of health, he said: "Yesterday, my little boy Zuma had an accident and he broke his arm. He broke his left arm on his bike. He got a gash in his leg and five stitches."

The singer continued: "Which is bad enough, except six weeks ago when they first got here [Gavin's home] from not being here, in four hours he fell off a chair and broke his right arm. And now that's just healed and he broke his left arm. So because my kids are all that matter to me, you know, Daisy, Kingston, Zuma, Apollo, their health, and health of anyone that I love. Health is actually the most important thing."

Gavin also praised Zuma for being so brave, and admitted that he was by far the "toughest" of all of his children. "He's all fixed up. He's so brave and he's so strong. Even the doctor saw him and was like 'what's going on Zuma!' He's a really tough kid. And I am terrified if any of the other kids have to go through what he went through as he is by far the toughest," he said.

During the lockdown, Zuma and his brothers, Kingston and Apollo, have spent the majority of the time in Oklahoma with mum Gwen and her boyfriend Blake Shelton, but were recently pictured back in LA. Gavin previously admitted it was hard being away from his sons while they were in Oklahoma.

Talking to Trunk Nation in April, he said: "I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma. They're on a 10,000 acre ranch. It's okay for now and that is a real big dilemma for parents with split custody. You're more mindful of like, I know who's around me – no one. And I know who's bringing me the corona – no one is.

"But you send your kids out to someone else and they come back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with. It's a tricky one for all divorced parents." He added: "I miss them and they should be back. I haven't had them for ten days, 11 days and that's a long time. Normally I have them every five days. At first it was like, cool, you can be super selfish, play that guitar more. But now, I'm like, I kind of prefer it when they're around, actually."

