Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been having the best time during lockdown at the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma. The celebrity couple are joined by the No Doubt star's three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who have the sweetest relationship with their mum's boyfriend. During a previous appearance on the TODAY show, Gwen opened up about just how much Blake helps out with her sons while chatting to host Hoda Kotb. When asked if she thought he would make a good father, she replied: "He is a good dad, actually. He's been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.' So it's hard. I got three boys."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez announces exciting family news

Gwen Stefani's boyfriend Blake Shelton has a close relationship with her sons

What's more, Gwen paid tribute to Blake on Father's Day, to show just how much he means to her and her children. The Voice star shared several photos from over the years of her boyfriend with each of her sons, taken both at home and out doing activities such as fishing, and wrote: "Happy father’s day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou! G,K, Z, A gx" [sic].

Gwen and Blake with Apollo

Fans adored the sweet gesture, with one writing: "This is the cutest thing I have ever seen," while another wrote: "Oh my heart!" A third added: "You could not have found a more perfect man, willing to love you AND your kids and play a role in their lives. Not many men would be willing to do this. Happy Father's Day Blake!"

READ: Kim Kardashian introduces fans to latest family member during lockdown

There's been a lot to celebrate over the past few weeks for Blake in particular, as the singer marked his birthday earlier in the month. Gwen threw a lockdown tropical-themed party for him at his ranch, complete with a show-stopping birthday cake in the shape of a tractor, featuring figurines of the celebrity couple driving it.

The couple met on the set of The Voice in 2014 and started dating after their respective marriages both ended in 2015. Blake was previously married to Miranda Lambert, while Gwen was married to Gavin Rossdale.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.