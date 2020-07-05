Gwen Stefani sends fans wild as her family mark double celebration The Voice star is isolating with boyfriend Blake Shelton and her three sons

Gwen Stefani had two excuses to celebrate on Saturday. Not only was it Fourth of July, but her dad Dennis' birthday too! To mark the special occasions, her father had an Independence Day party and was pictured on his daughter's Instagram account enjoying a beer, while surrounded by red, white, and blue decorations. Dennis was even wearing a T-shirt printed with the American flag, and the photo was accompanied by the caption: "Happy b day DENNIS JAMES STEFANI – dad – poppie –we love u!!" [sic]. Fans adored seeing a rare picture of the star's father, with one commenting: "No wonder you are so cool. Dad is too," while another wrote: "Dennis is so cute!" A third added: "Ah, love this photo of your dad. So patriotic too."

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares never-before-seen photos to mark special occasion

Gwen Stefani's dad Dennis celebrated his birthday on Fourth of July

The Voice star grew up in California with her parents, Patti and Dennis, who worked as a Yamaha marketing executive. The singer has an older brother, Eric, who was the keyboardist for No Doubt before leaving the band to start a career as an animator. Gwen also has two younger siblings, Jill and Todd.

Over the weekend, Gwen was pictured out in LA, having spent the majority of the lockdown in Oklahoma, with boyfriend Blake Shelton and her three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. During their time on Blake's ranch, they celebrated two birthdays, with both Kingston and Blake turning another year older.

Gwen has a close relationship with her dad

The country singer - who turned 44 last month - was treated to a tropical-themed party, complete with a show-stopping cake featuring figurines of him and Gwen.

Blake's 1300-acre ranch, named Ten Point Ranch, features a number of ponds, as well as a horse barn and home featuring four bedrooms. The singer also owns a home near Lake Texoma, also in Oklahoma, which features a recording studio.

Gwen and Blake met on the set of The Voice in 2014 and started dating after their respective marriages both ended in 2015. Blake was previously married to Miranda Lambert, while Gwen was married to Gavin Rossdale.

MORE: Kris Jenner looks unrecognisable with long hair and a fringe

Blake has a close relationship with Gwen's sons, who he has watched grow up over the past five years. On Father's Day, the doting mum paid a sweet tribute to her boyfriend and shared several photos from over the years of her boyfriend with each of her sons, taken both at home and out doing activities such as fishing, and wrote: "Happy father’s day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou! G,K, Z, A gx" [sic].

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.