Kelly Ripa receives romantic surprise from husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa has the sweetest husband! The Live with Kelly and Ryan star was surprised by Mark Consuelos with most beautiful bunch of white roses over the weekend as the family celebrated Independence Day, and the star couldn't resist posting about them on social media. Taking to Instagram, the Hope and Faith actress posted a picture of the gorgeous flowers, and wrote alongside it: "Best husband ever." Mark and Kelly have been married since 1996, having met on the set of All My Children in 1995. They went on to welcome three children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, and are considered one of the most popular couples in showbiz.

Kelly Ripa received some beautiful white roses from Mark Consuelos over the weekend

Over the weekend, the celebrity couple reunited with relatives to celebrate Kelly's dad Joseph's birthday and Fourth of July on Saturday. The TV presenter shared footage on Instagram of them watching an incredible firework display, joined by their nephew Sergio.

Kelly and Mark were no doubt happy to be in New York to mark Fourth of July, having recently returned to the city following a longer-than-planned trip to the Caribbean. The family had found themselves unable to return to the Big Apple when the lockdown restrictions were implemented.

Kelly and Mark met on the set of All My Children

The TV presenter opened up about her family's decision to stay in the Caribbean during a virtual townhall meeting with ABC employees at the beginning of June. According to People, Kelly revealed that her family had planned to go out to there, but three days after they arrived, everything shut down, so they decided to stay where they were.

The celebrity couple are isolating at their home in New York

Kelly has still been filming with co-host Ryan Seacrest for their daytime TV show, with the pair broadcasting from their respective homes. Kelly also made a subtle reference to being away from her main home after revealing that she had run out of new outfits to wear while presenting Live with Kelly and Ryan, which had resulted in her having to borrow her daughter Lola's clothes. During an episode of the daytime show, the star said: "I'm now in my daughter's clothes. It's gone there."

Despite their eventful lockdown, Kelly and her family have been enjoying spending quality time together, and have had a lot to celebrate, including Lola's birthday, Father's Day, and Michael's graduation.

