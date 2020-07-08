Ben Goldsmith has posted the sweetest tribute to his late daughter Iris, who died on 8 July 2019. Two days before the tragic anniversary, the financier and environmentalist shared a beautiful photo of Iris, who died at the age of 15.

In the picture, the young girl wore a green sweater and jeans as she kneeled in the mud with a pig and her piglets, her arms crossed over one of the piglets, giving a close-lipped smile to the camera.

Ben, the son of James Goldsmith and Lady Annabel Goldsmith, captioned the photo with a heartfelt message which read: "I keep myself busy with the things I do. But every time I pause, I still think of you."

Ben's daughter Iris tragically died last July

The 39-year-old's followers were quick to comment on the emotional post, writing: "Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Iris and all your family today," "With every sympathy and every shred of positivity," and: "Lots of love Ben xo." Many others simply posted heart emojis.

Iris was tragically killed in an off-road vehicle accident on the family's farm in Somerset. She was the first-born child of millionaire financier Ben and his ex-wife Kate Emma Rothschild and the heiress to their combined fortune, believed to be more than £300million.

Ben posted the heartfelt tribute to Instagram

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the time of her death, a family friend described Iris as "Beautiful, charming, intelligent, wonderful company and absolutely the loveliest person you could meet. Ben and Kate are completely devastated. They are numb to the core and united in their grief."

In April, Ben and his second wife Jemima Jones welcomed a baby girl called Vita. The couple are also parents to three-year-old daughter, Eliza, and son, Arlo, who is two. Speaking to HELLO! shortly after his youngest child's birth, Ben shared that young Vita had been named in honour of Iris.

Ben said: "We've decided to name her Vita, which means life, because she managed against the odds to cling onto hers after a very difficult start to life. And her middle name is Iris, after her guardian angel big sister."