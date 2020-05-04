Ben Goldsmith opens up about his 'miracle' daughter and explains meaning behind unique name Baby Vita Iris arrived nine months after Ben's teenage daughter Iris tragically passed away

Ben Goldsmith and Jemima Jones have welcomed a baby girl named in honour of Ben's eldest daughter, Iris, who died last year. Speaking publicly for the first time about the new arrival to HELLO!, Ben said: "We have been blessed with a little Easter miracle. We've decided to name her Vita, which means life, because she managed against the odds to cling onto hers after a very difficult start to life. And her middle name is Iris, after her guardian angel big sister."

Vita was born last month but initially spent two weeks in intensive care before being allowed home.

Ben Goldsmith and wife Jemima at Lady Gabriella's wedding last year

Her arrival was announced on Instagram by aunt Jemima Khan – Ben's sister – who shared two photos of the proud parents, writing: "Welcome home, Vita Iris Goldsmith – my perfect little niece who left hospital today after a terrifying two weeks in the ICU & thanks to the brilliant doctors and nurses, a miraculous recovery. I love you so much already even tho' we haven't yet met."

Jemima with her newborn daughter Vita

Ben and Jemima also share Eliza, three, and Arlo, two, together. Ben also has sons Frank, 14, and Isaac, 11, from his first marriage to Kate Rothschild. Nine months ago, their sibling Iris, 15, died in an accident while driving an off-road vehicle on the family's Somerset farm. In January, Ben wrote on social media: "You will always be a marvel to us, my Irie. One of life's champions."