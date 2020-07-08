Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright celebrate happy news The TV stars will no doubt be over the moon

Michelle Keegan and her husband Mark Wright have won a planning battle and been given permission to demolish their £1.3m Essex farmhouse to replace it with a property that is double the size.

The celebrity couple had their application for planning permission granted by Epping Forest Council's planning chiefs, and will go ahead with the new, five-bedroom build.

Their new home will also feature a bar, makeup-room, dressing room and of course a gym for the fitness fanatics to work up a sweat in.

However, Epping Forest Council did have one exception for Michelle and Mark: they mustn't block off the public footpath that runs near the grounds, and their new residence will need to be fitted with a water metre, as water use must not surpass 110 litres per person per day.

According to the Daily Mail, a spokesman for Epping Forest District Council said earlier in the week: "The public's right and ease of passage over a public footpath shall be maintained free and unobstructed at all times to ensure the safe passage of the public on the definitive right of way.

"The grant of planning permission does not automatically allow development to commence.

"In the event of works affecting the highway, none shall be permitted to commence until such time as they have been fully agreed with this authority.

"All cost associated with this shall be borne by the applicant and any damage caused to the route shall be rectified by the applicant."

The paper revealed in February that the couple had submitted plans to tear down their current home, with documents obtained by the Mail stating that the home was not functional for Mark and Michelle's needs.

