Ben Goldsmith and his wife Jemima enjoyed a leisurely stroll with their newborn daughter Vita on Wednesday. The proud new parents took their baby girl and three dogs along to see how work is progressing on their stream, which they are having artificially straightened. In the photo, Jemima stands side on to the camera, with little Vita is shielded under her jacket, strapped into a baby carrier on her mother's chest. Captioning the snap, Ben wrote: "So many streams and rivers across Britain have been artificially straightened for the sake of ‘tidiness’ - which is a uniquely British obsession, and one which is disastrous for nature. Here we are rewiggling ours. This makes a huge mess at first, but the effects will be magical - a new wetland ribbon meandering through the land, rich in wild herbs and flowers and perfect for frogs, toads, newts, invertebrates, wading birds and wildlife of all kinds."

Ben and Jemima welcomed Vita just nine months after the tragic death of Ben's 15-year-old daughter Iris. On Saturday, Ben's sister, Jemima Khan, took to Instagram to reveal the happy news, showing off two gorgeous photos of the newborn posing with her dad and mum. "Welcome home, Vita Iris Goldsmith - my perfect little niece who left hospital today after a terrifying two weeks in the ICU & thanks to the brilliant doctors and nurses, a miraculous recovery. I love you so much already even tho’ we haven’t yet met. So many congratulations to @bengoldsmith & @jemimagjones," she wrote alongside the snaps.

Ben Goldsmith paid tribute to his late daughter with Vita's name

The newborn's name, Vita Iris, is no doubt a tribute to her sister, who passed away last summer. This is Ben and Jemima's third child together. The couple are parents to three-year-old daughter, Eliza, and a son, Arlo, aged two. Iris was one of three children from Ben's first marriage to Kate Rothschild. They have two sons: Frank, 14, and Isaac, 11.

Ben and his family were left "completely devastated" by the death of his 15-year-old daughter last July. Iris was killed in a quad bike accident on the family's farm in Somerset. The teenager was the heiress to two of Britain's most powerful dynasties – the Goldsmith and the Rothschild families. She was the first-born child of millionaire financier Ben and his ex-wife Kate Emma Rothschild, who are believed to have a combined fortune of more than £300million.

