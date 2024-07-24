Clint Eastwood's partner Christina Sandera's cause of death at 61 revealed

The Hollywood community and fans around the world are mourning alongside Clint Eastwood, who recently lost his longtime girlfriend, Christina Sandera.

Christina's death was confirmed on July 19, and the cause has now been revealed as a heart attack, according to the Monterey County Health Department.

The official cause was listed as cardiac arrhythmia, an abnormal heart rhythm, with atherosclerotic coronary artery disease as a contributing factor. Christina was 61.

Recommended video You may also like The Legendary Life Of Clint Eastwood

Clint, 93, who has been a revered figure in Hollywood for decades, expressed his deep sorrow, stating, "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much."

The couple had been together since 2014, often seen sharing quiet moments away from the public eye. Christina, who maintained a low profile despite Clint's A-list status, was known for her grace and discretion.

© Dave Benett Clint Eastwood (L) and Christina Sandera in 2017

Their relationship first became public in 2014, when they were spotted together at a grocery store, a rare glimpse into Clint's private life.

Christina was a hostess at Clint's Mission Ranch Hotel in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, when they met.

© Jason LaVeris Christina Sandera died of a heart attack

The couple shared a tranquil life in this picturesque coastal town, known for its charming scenery and artistic community. Clint, who once served as the town's mayor, has long been a resident of this idyllic locale.

Christina accompanied Clint to numerous high-profile events, often by his side during major film premieres and award ceremonies.

© Ethan Miller Clint and Christina started dating in 2014

Their first public appearance together was at the 2015 Academy Awards, where Clint's film "American Sniper" was nominated for multiple awards, including Best Picture. They also attended the Cannes Film Festival together and various screenings of Clint's work, including the 2018 premiere of "The Mule."

Despite being thrust into the public eye through her association with Clint, Christina preferred to stay out of the limelight.

© Steve Granitz Christina was 30 years Clint's junior

She was not active on social media and rarely gave interviews, choosing instead to focus on her private life and her relationship with Clint. This low-key lifestyle suited Clint, who has always valued his privacy.

Clint's romantic history has been well-documented, with two previous marriages and several notable relationships, including with actresses Frances Fisher and Sondra Locke.

He has eight children, including actor Scott Eastwood, from these relationships. Christina, however, held a unique place in his life, being a steady presence and supportive partner in his later years.