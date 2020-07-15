Ayda Field shows off flawless physique after ab workout The Loose Women star took on an ab challenge

Ayda Field has amazed her Instagram followers with her latest at-home gym photo, in which she flaunts her extremely toned physique in all its glory.

Taking a selfie in front of her mirror, the wife of Robbie Williams lifted up her sports vest to unveil her incredibly toned tummy muscles. "I just finished an ab challenge and am really proud of myself #nowicanexhale," she simply wrote.

The 41-year-old, who shares four young children with Robbie, also posted an Instagram video of herself doing a workout on her garden porch, whilst her eldest daughter Teddy danced in the background.

"Ayda vs Gym: Grab a weight and freestyle. Movement is magic #mommyandteddy #transformationtuesday #letthegoodtimesroll #aydavsgym AWxx," she said in the caption.

Ayda shared this snap of her toned physique

Fans of the star rushed to applaud her, with one writing: "You go girl, I wish I had your drive to get moving again!" Another remarked: "Wish I had your energy, thanks for the motivation Ayda. Think I might go get some steps in today, mamma daughter workouts are the best."

Last month, Ayda opened up to HELLO! about life in lockdown, and how she noticed the importance of staying active. "I think for Rob and for myself, for mental health, I just think it's so important, especially in quarantine to have that outlet," she explained.

Staying fit has also rubbed off onto seven-year-old Teddy. "My daughter, I'm so impressed, for a couple of years now I've tried to get them to go on walks with me and we'll get about five minutes in and they'll go, 'I can't do it,' and I feel like mean mum going, 'Come on, you can do it,'" she explained.

"But in quarantine, my daughter decided that she wanted to go on a hike every morning before school. So she completely, self-motivated, she likes to be at the top of the mountain and have peanut butter toast, and take a deep breath before she starts her day. I just felt like, as a parent, it was so rewarding to give her that gift of exercise and nature and well-being and self-care."

