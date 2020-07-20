Simon Cowell's son Eric looks so grown up in rare video appearance with famous dad The six-year-old son of Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman is a star in the making!

Simon Cowell's mini-me son Eric made a sweet cameo appearance in the latest America's Got Talent video, alongside his dad's famous co-stars. In footage shared on the show's official Instagram account, the judges – Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews - were seen chatting to each other from their respective homes, dressed in their pyjamas. However, Simon was the only one not wearing his, and while leaving the room to go and change, Eric sat down in his place on the sofa. "Look how much younger Simon looks when he puts on makeup," Howie joked. The music mogul returned to the sofa moments later, dressed in the matching pyjamas to the ones Eric had been wearing.

The doting dad shares Eric with partner Lauren Silverman. The family have been isolating at their home in Malibu over the past few months, and Simon has been sharing glimpses inside the house on Instagram. The beautiful property boasts many impressive features, including a plunge pool, tennis court and a pond. The home also has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms and overlooks the ocean.

Simon recently opened up about his experience in lockdown, and revealed that he wasn't letting it give him an excuse to pile on the pounds, having shed an impressive four stone in the past 12 months. Speaking to Terri Seymour on Extra, he said: "I think I have dropped, since I started this diet a year ago, 60 pounds. I’m doing a bit of cooking. I’m exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, sticking to the diet. The only difficult thing is when Eric orders a pizza… That’s the number one thing I miss."

Sharing his advice on coping during the lockdown, Simon revealed it's all about sticking to a routine. He said: "Most importantly, occupy your mind. You have to stick to a routine. Fortunately, with things like with Zoom, you stay in touch with the world, keep motivated, come up with ideas… I never get this time, normally."

Simon has been relishing spending more time with his son Eric, adding: "I was concerned how [Eric] was going to cope with all of this. He has been absolutely amazing… He is still able to do schoolwork, and now we are camping on the weekends in the garden." Speaking about sleeping in tents outside, Simon added: "Lauren, the first time, 11 o’clock said, 'I can’t deal with this'… and I said 'No, we are staying outside.'"

