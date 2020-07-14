Alesha Dixon responds to reports of feud with Simon Cowell's partner Lauren Silverman has been dating the music mogul since 2013

Alesha Dixon has taken to Twitter to address claims she has fallen out with Lauren Silverman. It follows a recent tabloid report which claimed the two ladies had clashed over Alesha's relationship with her Britain's Got Talent co-star Simon Cowell, who has been dating Lauren since 2013.

But former MisTeeq singer Alesha has firmly denied the allegations, and was clearly upset by suggestions to the contrary. "First class journalism at its best again!" she wrote. "Don't let the truth get in the way of a good story.

"How long can they keep getting away with this negative, toxic behaviour? Lauren has been nothing but gracious to my family. Have you learnt nothing from Caroline's passing? #bekind."

Alesha with her partner, Azuka Ononye

Alesha herself is in a long-term romance with her partner, Azuka Ononye. The couple are the proud parents to two daughters, six-year-old Azura and ten-month-old Anaya. It was rumoured that the couple were secretly married in 2017, although they have never actually confirmed that they have tied the knot.

During a recent appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, 41-year-old Alesha was asked about the prospect of welcoming more children.

The couple are proud parents to two daughters

She explained: "Why wouldn't I want another baby? I have days when I say absolutely no way, two is great, this is manageable. Then I have other days where the joy and the love... That's what you're constantly at battle with because you think why wouldn't I want another baby, they're amazing and then another day where you're like I'm going to pull my hair out and I'm going to go crazy, absolutely not, no way!"

Of Azuka, she sweetly added: "We met ten years ago, and he was the first person that I’d met, that I knew that we could have children together because of our values, our morals, our thinking aligned."