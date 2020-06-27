Simon Cowell reveals incredibly moving letter from son Eric

Simon Cowell is a very proud father, and that was clear to see during his interview with Kelly Clarkson on Friday.

The Britain's Got Talent judge was asked to show off an item from his home that makes him proud and the 60-year-old chose the sweet Father's Day letter he received from son Eric last weekend.

"Well, I would normally hold up a bottle of Corona beer, but it's the most inappropriate beer," he joked as his fellow America's Got Talent colleagues, who were also on the Zoom interview, laughed.

He then went on to read Eric's sweet letter, much to the delight of all his colleagues and presenter Kelly. "This was given to me on Father's Day and I'm going to read this to you because it was touching. This is from Eric, my six-year-old boy, to me. 'I like to waddle, you like to waddle. I like fish, and you like fish. You like to swim, and I like to swim. I like to walk in your footsteps standing tall like you. You have webbed feet, and I have webbed feet… and I will always love you, Eric.'"

He then added: "It's my favourite thing I've ever had."

The doting dad has continued working on his show from the comfort of his home during lockdown but has also managed to spend quality time with his only son.

Eric is Simon's only son with Lauren Silverman

Talking to good friend Terri Seymour on Extra last month, Simon revealed how his son Eric had been coping with the situation. He said: "I was concerned how [Eric] was going to cope with all of this. But he has been absolutely amazing… He is still able to do schoolwork, and now we are camping on the weekends in the garden."

Speaking about sleeping in tents outside, Simon confessed: "Lauren, the first time, 11 o'clock said, 'I can't deal with this, we're going back inside'... and I said 'No, we are staying outside.'"