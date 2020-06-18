David Walliams shared a rather shocking photo of himself with Simon Cowell on Thursday – and we bet Simon won't be happy! The Britain's Got Talent judge decided to play around with an ageing app and added a good decade or two onto his and Simon's appearance. While we think they both still look great, it came as a shock to see the pair with wrinkles and grey hair – traits neither of them sports right now.

We bet Simon Cowell won't be happy!

David is clearly keeping himself entertained by playing around with image-altering apps. On Tuesday, he revealed a very feminine transformation, turning himself temporarily into a woman. The 48-year-old used a gender swap app to see what he would look like as a member of the opposite sex – admitting the results left him fancying himself!

David shared the results of his experiment on social media. Posting a side-by-side image, the TV star looked beautiful with long, wavy dark hair, perfectly groomed eyebrows and long fluttery eyelashes. Captioning the pic, he wrote: "I actually really fancy me."

David looks great as a woman

Fans appeared to agree with him, with many sharing their disbelief over the photo. Even Elizabeth Hurley found the photo pleasing to the eye, commenting: "Me too." One fan wrote: "We all fancy you too." While others joked that David may now have more luck winning over Simon. "Simon will be impressed," joked one. While another added: "Maybe you’ll have a shot with Simon Cowell now," followed by several crying with laughter emojis.

David's post comes after he and Little Britain co-star Matt Lucas apologised for using blackface makeup during some sketches on the comedy show. Posting a statement on Twitter, he wrote: "Matt & I have both spoken publicly in recent years of our regret that we played characters of other races. Once again we want to make it clear that it was wrong & we are very sorry."

The programme has been pulled from several catch-up and streaming services - including NOW TV, Britbox and BBC iPlayer – amid the heightened global spotlight on racism following the deaths of several black people at the hands of the police in recent months.

