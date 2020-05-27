Rachel Riley might be making the most of her time with husband Pasha Kovalev and their baby daughter Maven, but there is one aspect of lockdown she is really struggling with. The Countdown star has admitted she is really missing seeing her parents, Celia and Christopher, and revealed her mum recently displayed symptoms of coronavirus. "I can't see my mum, and my dad has got a couple of health conditions," Rachel, 34, told the Metro. "We have seen my mum once in the park from a distance, but you can't change things because it is a health matter. We think my mum had coronavirus in the early stages as well, but fingers crossed we will be able to see her soon and she can give the baby a squish."

Rachel Riley pictured with her mum Celia

On the plus side, she added: "We are secretly enjoying some of [lockdown] now, and having a new baby, it's forcing me and Pasha to have some time off where we wouldn't have been with the baby the whole time."

WATCH: Rachel Riley reveals Pasha Kovalev's mum is self-isolating with them

Rachel and former Strictly dancer Pasha, 40, are currently self-isolating with his mother Galina, who was left stranded in the UK as a result of the lockdown restrictions. "Pasha is only speaking in Russian to her [Maven] and I'm speaking poor Russian and English, obviously,” she previously revealed. “Pasha's mum was visiting when lockdown happened - from Siberia. So she's still with us because she's been stranded here for an extended period of time." Rachel added: "So Mave is getting an extra dose of Russian. Hopefully, she won't pick up my accent because that would be awful!"

Rachel and Pasha welcomed baby Maven in December

Rachel and Pasha welcomed their daughter, whose full name is Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva, on 15 December 2019, two weeks after her due date. Prior to her arrival, the couple eloped to Las Vegas in May last year, shortly after announcing that they were expecting a baby.