Pregnant Rachel Riley's wildly unconventional bridal mini dress for Vegas elopement with Pasha Kovalev

Four years ago, Strictly Come Dancing stars Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev shocked fans by eloping to Las Vegas following a six-year romance – without even announcing their engagement!

The Countdown star and the professional dancer met on the BBC dance show in 2013. They jetted to America for an intimate ceremony on 28 June 2019, when Rachel was three months pregnant with their first child Maven, three. The little girl was born in December of that year, and they have since welcomed Noa, one, born in November 2021.

As they celebrate their fourth anniversary, join us as we reminisce about Rachel's unconventional bump-skimming wedding dress and see what the couple have said about how their two daughters have impacted their marriage.

When did Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev get married?

Rachel announced the news that she had married Pasha on 28 June 2019 with a photo of the couple in front of a carousel decorated with flowers. She wrote in the caption, "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev… We both said yes!"

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev got married in Las Vegas

The couple chose Las Vegas for their secret wedding, with Rachel later admitting that they said 'I do' in front of just two friends. They went on to enjoy a honeymoon in Spain, including trips to Barcelona and Bilbao.

Where did Rachel Riley get her wedding dress from?

© Instagram They have shared a handful of photos since their 2019 ceremony

As well as shunning tradition and marrying without family and friends present, Rachel also opted for a non-conformist wedding dress. It was a short cream and pink patterned style that flattered her then baby bump, with a V-neck and a flared skirt.

Pasha, meanwhile, opted for a blue blazer, a white shirt and cream trousers.

What has Rachel Riley said about her wedding?

After divorcing from her first husband Jamie Gilbert in November 2013, one year after marriage, Rachel opened up about her relationship with Pasha and told the Radio Times: "I am in love now. I don't feel I have to get married. I don’t think I need that pressure anymore. I don’t worry about getting married or whether he is taking a long time in the morning or whether he has done the dishes. That does not really bother me in the long term. I feel settled."

Since then, the mum-of-two admitted that the pair weren't as passionate with one another since welcoming their daughters in a candid interview with the Mirror. "All the romance and dates… we just kind of put a pin in it," she confessed, adding that they were "patient" with one another and were happy to wait until Noa had finished breastfeeding

Will Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev renew their vows?

© Instagram The couple were expecting their eldest daughter Maven

During a chat with HELLO! in 2021, Rachel told us they would consider renewing their vows in the future, in order to celebrate with more friends and family members.

"We only had two friends at our wedding. We were in Vegas and we just got married, so maybe one day we'll actually let people come, but I don't know. Never say never," she said.

