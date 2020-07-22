Family man Peter Andre enjoyed a catch-up with his brother Mike this week, following a difficult few weeks for the star. Peter shared a snapshot on Instagram showing him enjoying a coffee at a café, sitting outside with Mike and his 15-year-old son Junior. A number of fans were quick to comment on the strong resemblance between the trio, with Vicky Pattison writing: "The genetics mannnn!" Another follower remarked: "Junior is the spitting image of ur brother!"

Peter and Junior received some good news on Tuesday. Harvey Price was finally able to leave hospital having spent almost two weeks in intensive care. His mother Katie Price was pictured leaving Epson Hospital with her son, who has the rare genetic disorder Prader-Willi Syndrome, is partially blind due to Septo-optic dysplasia, autistic, diabetic and has an underactive thyroid.

Harvey, 18, was initially rushed to hospital after struggling to breathe and suffering from an extremely high temperature. He was kept in intensive care for ten days, with Katie revealing doctors had made the decision to keep him in ICU due to the "complex" nature of his condition.

Earlier this week, she spoke out in praise of her ex-husband, Peter. "Over the years we've had our ups and downs, but Pete has been really supportive about it," she told New magazine.

"He's asked to go to the hospital. He can't do it without me, so he'll come and visit Harvey with me. How's that for an amazing improvement? Regardless of our ups and downs, the fact that he's stepped it up - I see his feelings as being really genuine."

Peter, 47, was Harvey's stepfather during his marriage to Katie, from 2005 until 2009. Harvey's biological father is former footballer Dwight Yorke. Together, Peter and Katie, 42, welcomed Junior in June 2005 and Princess in June 2007. The Australian singer went on to have a son and a daughter with wife Emily MacDonagh - Amelia, six, and three-year-old Theo. Katie, meanwhile, is now a mother of five.