Peter Andre has shared a birthday message for Harvey Price, the son of his ex-wife Katie Price. Harvey celebrated his 18th on 27 May, and was inundated with sweet tributes from his family – including his 14-year-old brother Junior. Sharing two photos of Harvey on Instagram, Junior wrote: "Happy birthday big bro. I love you so much you don't understand. Ur the world to me. Can't believe ur 18 today. It's muuaaadd. Love you so much n can’t wait for more years to spend with you." Pete was among the first to comment on the post, sharing a serious of love hearts in honour of Harvey's special day.

Junior Andre shared a sweet birthday message for his older brother Harvey

Pete, 47, was Harvey's stepfather during his marriage to Katie, from 2005 until 2009. Harvey's biological father is former footballer Dwight Yorke. Together, Pete and Katie, 42, have two children together – Junior and 12-year-old Princess. The Australian singer went on to welcome a son and a daughter with wife Emily MacDonagh - Amelia, six, and three-year-old Theo.

WATCH: Peter Andre shares rare video of all four children playing together at home

While he rarely posts messages about Harvey on social media, Pete has said he maintains a good relationship with the teen. Speaking to Now magazine in 2016, the star said: "He is such a good-hearted boy, I see him a bit more now, which is amazing. He's just the best. I love him." He continued: "There's always room for Harvey at our house. I always saw him as my own. There's a special place in my heart for him – he's very important to me and he's always welcome. It's just lovely to see him."

Peter and Katie Price pictured in 2006 with Harvey and Junior

In June 2017, the father-of-four said in an interview: "The first child that taught me how to be a dad was Harvey." It came just days after the singer wished Harvey a happy 15th birthday on social media, tweeting: "Happy birthday to a very special boy : ))) hope you like your prezzies."