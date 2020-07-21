Peter Andre is preparing to visit Harvey Price in hospital. Harvey, 18, has the rare genetic disorder Prader-Willi Syndrome, is partially blind due to Septo-optic dysplasia, autistic, diabetic and has an underactive thyroid. He was admitted to hospital more than a week ago, after struggling to breathe and was placed in intensive care. Happily, Harvey has now been moved out of ICT, and his condition does seem to be improving.

MORE: Piers Morgan suffers serious injury on family holiday in France

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre's Daughter Makes Rare Comment About Parents' Split

Peter's ex-wife Katie Price has now publicly praised Peter for his support at this "scary" time and revealed their plans to visit Harvey together. "Over the years we've had our ups and downs, but Pete has been really supportive about it," she told New magazine.

MORE: Peter Andre's epic birthday present to daughter Princess, 13, revealed

"He's asked to go to the hospital. He can't do it without me, so he'll come and visit Harvey with me. How's that for an amazing improvement? Regardless of our ups and downs, the fact that he's stepped it up - I see his feelings as being really genuine."

Peter and Katie pictured with Harvey and Junior

Peter, 47, was Harvey's stepfather during his marriage to Katie, from 2005 until 2009. Harvey's biological father is former footballer Dwight Yorke. Together, Peter and Katie, 42, welcomed Junior in June 2005 and Princess in June 2007. The Australian singer went on to have a son and a daughter with wife Emily MacDonagh - Amelia, six, and three-year-old Theo. Katie, meanwhile, is now a mother of five.

MORE: Look back at Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh's wedding as they celebrate 5th anniversary

The former couple are proud parents to Princess and Junior

Following the initial announcement that Harvey had been admitted to hospital, Peter took to Instagram. He shared a touching post with his fans, writing "Praying" over the praying hands emoji, along with a sad face. He simply captioned it with a red love heart.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre shares homeschooling struggles with daughter Millie

Katie and Peter's own children also sent public messages of love and support for their brother. Junior, 15, simply said: "Love you big bro" and uploaded a photo of his mum and Harvey to his Instagram stories. Princess, 13, replied to her mum's message confirming her son had been admitted to hospital, with: "I love you Harv soo much."