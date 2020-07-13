Peter Andre's daughter Princess sends heartfelt message to brother Harvey following hospitalisation

Katie Price and Peter Andre's daughter Princess has posted a heartfelt message to her older brother Harvey, 18, following his hospitalisation on Sunday night. The 13-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture of the teenager, alongside the caption: "I love you Harv soo much! Your going to be fine! Think about the positives not the negatives." Peter was one of the first to comment on the post, writing: "Praying," while followers also sent messages of support. Harvey was rushed to intensive care on Sunday night after suffering from chest pains and a high temperature. A representative for Katie has told MailOnline that he has "undergone routine COVID-19 tests".

MORE: Alex Jones discusses family challenges during lockdown

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Princess Andre makes rare comment about her parents' split

Peter Andre's daughter Princess sent brother Harvey a heartfelt message

The representative added: "He's had the test because it's routine and not because they're worried that's what has caused him to go back into hospital and Katie remains calm. She is not panicking and her focus is on Harvey and his recovery. Harvey is trending all over the world and Katie is just now waiting on the doctor's advice."

READ: John Travolta breaks silence following heartbreaking death of wife Kelly Preston

Harvey - who has Prader-Willi Syndrome, is partially blind and has autism – is Katie's oldest child. The doting mum shared an emotional message on Instagram confirming that her child had been taken to hospital.

Harvey was rushed to hospital on Sunday night

She wrote: "I can confirm Harvey is in intensive care and in the best hands and would like to thank the ambulance services and the hospital staff for the quick response and making him stable."

Along with Princess and Katie, Peter has also shared a touching post on Instagram in response to Harvey's hospitalisation. The Mysterious Girl singer uploaded an image of the praying hands emoji, along with a sad face, and wrote: "Praying". He simply captioned it with a red love heart. Katie commented on the post, writing: "I'll keep you updated."

Back in May, Peter shared a birthday message for Harvey in honour of his 18th birthday. The 47-year-old was Harvey's stepfather during his marriage to Katie, from 2005 until 2009. Harvey's biological father is former footballer Dwight Yorke. Together, Peter and Katie, 42, welcomed Junior in June 2005 and Princess in June 2007.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.