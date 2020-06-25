Peter Andre surprises fans with rare photo of daughter Amelia for this sweet reason The doting dad showed off his hairdressing skills

Peter Andre has largely kept his two youngest children with wife Emily Macdonagh out of the public eye, but the Mysterious Girl singer delighted fans on Wednesday when he shared a rare photo of his daughter Amelia. The six-year-old appeared to be getting ready for school, dressed in a blue and white summer dress with a smart white collar - but it was her new hairstyle that really caught our attention.

SEE: 9 celebrities with hot tubs and paddling pools

Peter Andre showed off his hairdresser skills on Instagram

Amelia's long honey-blonde hair was fastened into a high ponytail using a matching blue and white scrunchie - a hairstyle created by Peter himself. The doting dad was clearly very pleased with his hairdressing skills, as he captioned the picture: "Dads can do hair too." We never doubted you, Peter!

Peter and Emily are always careful about keeping both Amelia and her brother three-year-old Theo's faces hidden from the cameras - until recently! The 47-year-old revealed that his wife was not impressed after he showed Theo's face for the first time on TV on Loose Women in May. Taking to Instagram to share a screengrab of the TV moment, he remarked: "I'm sooo in the dog house. Hey accidents happen we are in lockdown... @loosewomen @itv."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The moment Peter Andre reveals son Theo's face for the first time

Peter is also father to Princess, 12, and Junior, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Price. While he seems happy for his two eldest kids to appear on social media, Peter previously told Closer magazine: "Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it, so I've got to respect that."

He added: "I still get away with little things... There have been times where I've posted stuff and you can't really see the kids' faces... I post photos of them because I'm proud of them and of these beautiful moments but I also understand that not everyone wants that."

RELATED: Peter Andre crushes daughter Princess' dreams ahead of 13th birthday