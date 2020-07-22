Romeo Beckham's hilarious holiday disaster caught on camera The Beckhams are holidaying in Italy

David Beckham and his son Romeo Beckham enjoyed a sunny day on the golf course on Wednesday, and David caught a hilarious mishap on camera.

Romeo could be seen at the steering wheel of a golf cart, the back of which was piled high with his and David's equipment.

David could then be heard telling his son: "Romeo I'm going to walk to the next stop," to which the teenager replied: "Alright."

As Romeo drove off, however, one of the golf bags came crashing out of the cart!

Things seemed to go smoothly at first

Needless to say, David found the whole thing amusing, and could be heard laughing away as his son pulled the breaks.

It was revealed that the Beckham family had jetted off to Italy on Sunday, with newly-engaged Brooklyn and fiancé Nicola Anne Peltz joining them, too.

But before Romeo knew it, the golf bags fell out of the cart!

The brood are enjoying a break in Puglia and have been spotted cycling to the beach together. It's thought that they are staying in a luxury farmhouse in Borgo Egnazia.

David, Victoria and their children Harper, Romeo and Cruz self-isolated at their Cotswolds home for the entirety of the coronavirus lockdown, while Brooklyn stayed in New York before returning to the UK with Nicola and announcing their engagement news.

On Wednesday, Victoria shared a glamorous photo from her sunny holiday, and she looked absolutely incredible in a yellow bikini.

Lounging on her sunbed in the gorgeous selfie, she wrote on Instagram: "Perfect summer mornings… in my new shade of Bitten Lip Tint from @victoriabeckhambeauty, Chérie! And #VBEyewear x vb."

Needless to say, fans were obsessed with the snap, and rushed to the comment section to let the former Spice Girl know just how fab she looked.

"You look amazing," wrote one, with a second adding: "Glowing and stunning."

