Victoria Beckham shares rare video inside stunning Cotswolds home

Victoria Beckham has shared several glimpses inside her family's Cotswolds home during the coronavirus pandemic, and her latest Instagram video gave fans another look at the stunning property.

As Victoria showed off a new dress from her fashion collection, she walked through the home and inadvertently showed off glimpses of what seems to be the kitchen and living area. It starts off in the kitchen (which Victoria has previously unveiled in past social media posts), with floor to ceiling windows with black frames and an enormous chandelier.

As she walks through, she reveals more of the dark wooden flooring that runs throughout the ground floor of the home, as well as an exposed brick wall with a built in glass fireplace. The clip ends with Victoria posing next to a sliding wooden door and a wall with matching wooden panels.

Victoria has been isolating at the property with her husband David, and their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Their eldest son Brooklyn also recently returned from having stayed with his now fiancé Nicola Peltz at her home in New York. The couple have since reunited with the rest of the family.

Elsewhere in the home, the family have an outdoor pool, a tennis court and a sauna. Victoria has also given a look inside her bathroom, featuring a black sink unit with marble worktops and black taps, and a white shower with a black shower head and black door frames.

Victoria Beckham previously unveiled her bathroom

Victoria and David's son Romeo, meanwhile, has shared various photos from inside his bedroom at the house. In keeping with the rest of the property and its rustic heritage (it's a converted barn), the room has wooden panels on the walls, and is furnished with muted cream bed linen.

Victoria and David also own a £31million mansion in London, as well as a penthouse in Miami, and previously had a holiday home in Dubai, which they have since given to Victoria's parents, Tony and Jackie Adams.

