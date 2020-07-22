David and Victoria Beckham own a £6million estate in the Cotswolds, and their plans for an incredible four metre deep lake have been rejected by the council. According to reports, the couple had hopes to install a stretch of water that spans 3000 square metres, but the council have put a stop to the process for fears it may impact wildlife in the area.

The statement, shared by the Sun, reads: "The loss of the grassland will potentially impact on protected and priority species including amphibians (including great crested newts), reptiles, mammals and ground nesting birds. The grassland may also show botanical interest."

David and Victoria initially applied for planning permission at the start of July. Their submission stated that the lake would be "kidney-shaped", and would be surrounded by various types of flowers and trees, including hazel, oak, honeysuckle, bramble, sycamore, wayfaring trees yew, hornbeam, birch, hawthorn, crab apple, wild cherry and sorbus.

David and Victoria Beckham have been isolating at their home in the Cotswolds

The Heritage Impact Statement included in the application added, "The proposed lake (or large pond) will be broadly kidney-shaped and will be situated in the southern half of these grounds, in the lowest-lying part of the site. It will be approached and encircled by a mown grass path which will wend its way through newly created gentle sloping grass meadowland. This will be distinct from the formal lawn closer to the house, which will extend as neatly mown grass down to the northern edge of the lake."

The lake would have been the latest in a slew of new features that David and Victoria are adding to the home. They have recently been granted planning permission for a gatehouse with two security huts that will be manned 24-hours a day, as well as an underground getaway tunnel and wine cellar.

David and Victoria have been isolating at the property throughout the coronavirus pandemic along with their three children Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Their eldest son Brooklyn also recently reunited with the family, after spending lockdown at his fiancée Nicola Peltz's home in New York, who has also joined the Beckhams.

