Louise Redknapp delights fans as youngest son Beau joins her in sweet dance video

Louise Redknapp's fans are used to seeing her dance up a storm on her Instagram, but they were in for a surprise this week as she was joined by someone very special – her son Beau.

The 11-year-old rarely features on his mum's social media channels, so clearly fans were delighted. "He doesn't often ask to go on Instagram but who am I to say no to my little man," the former Eternal star wrote alongside a video of them taking part in the latest TikTok challenge.

Fans rushed to the comments section, with one writing: "Nothing like a good bond between mum and son." Another one said: "He's going to break a few hearts."

Other fans, however, were divided over who Beau looks like. "He has your smile x bless him, what a sweetheart," one said. Another agreed, writing: "TWINS. Same smile."

Some were sure he was his dad Jamie's double. "Image of his Dad," one commented. "Mum's colouring but Dad's features," another one stated.

Louise with her son Charlie, who is 15 years old

"Wow he is so like his Daddy but with mummies dance moves," a follower remarked.

Back in April, the 45-year-old surprised her followers once again as she showed off an image of her eldest son Charlie.

"He finally got out of bed and made a rare appearance on insta @charley_redknapp x," Louise captioned the black and white photo of the pair which showed Charley smiling at the camera whilst shirtless.

"Wow he looks like you," one follower quickly noted, whilst a second wrote: "He's got Louise's eyes and Jamie's nose and mouth. Such a beautiful family." A third fan delighted the singer with the highest of compliments, saying: "Omg you look young enough to be his sister!"