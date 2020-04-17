Louise Redknapp shares rare picture of lookalike son Charley Louise and Jamie Redknapp are parents to two boys, Charley and Beau

Louise Redknapp treated fans to a rare picture of his eldest son Charley on Thursday, leaving them delighted and also surprised at how much he looks like the singer.

"He finally got out of bed and made a rare appearance on insta @charley_redknapp x," Louise captioned the black and white photo of the pair which shows Charley smiling at the camera whilst shirtless.

"Wow he looks like you," one follower quickly noted, whilst a second wrote: "He's got Louise's eyes and Jamie's nose and mouth. Such a beautiful family." A third fan delighted the singer with the highest of compliments, saying: "Omg you look young enough to be his sister!"

Louise tagged her son on Instagram, revealing his social media profile, but it seems the 15-year-old is not as active as his mum, who has been delighting followers with her fun Tik Tok dance videos as well as home photos whilst self-isolating with her children.

The lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak will no doubt be difficult for the singer, who earlier this year confessed she loves to entertain people at her house.

"I love to entertain at home, not just for myself but also for the boys," she said. "I think it's really nice to have people round, inviting friends over for dinner. Especially in the summer for barbeques!" The 45-year-old made the comments as she promoted her latest project, a new homeware collaboration with Asda. Louise has curated a 27-piece Love Louise Edit from the George Home spring-summer collection, and prices start at just £4.

The edit stays true to Louise's signature style, which she describes as "monochrome, strong, straight lines and modern interiors", but she has also incorporated a retro twist with accessories such as wicker lights, cutlery and statement glassware