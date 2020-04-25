Jamie Redknapp took to Instagram on Thursday to mark St George's day, sharing a photo of himself and his 11-year-old son Beau in support of the NHS. The star footballer wrote: "Today is St George’s Day, and on this day we have never as a nation felt more proud of our NHS. This photo, by British photographer @DavidYarrow, is available to buy for a £500 donation, as part of the #ArtForHeroes campaign by @MaddoxGallery." All money raised will go to Heroes, which is a charity founded by NHS doctors and nurses to help those on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic.

Needless to say, fans were quick to point out how alike the pair looked, with one writing: "Wow spit or what." Another added: "Your son looks like your double when you were younger." Others praised the doting dad for his efforts, with another follower writing: "Love that. This is bringing the country and people back to reality and most of all together again."

Jamie shares Beau with his wife of 20 years, singer Louise Redknapp. The pair split in 2017, and share not only Beau, but also Charley, 15. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in January, former Eternal band member Louise revealed that she will always have love for her ex-husband.

"I still love him," she told the magazine. "After 21 years together how could I not still love him? He’s the father of my boys. Jamie’s a great dad and is very proud that our sons love me so much. He has old-fashioned values and tells them to respect and love their mum."

She added that after divorcing in January 2018 after 20 years of marriage, they are co-parenting their two sons in a positive way. "We have a great system co-parenting them between us," she continued. "Our rule is that while one of us is working, the other is with them. We both want the kids all the time and encourage the other to go out so that we can have them. We share everything, too. On Christmas Day we do the presents together, they’re from us both. Maybe this works now because neither of us is in a relationship, but I like to think it will always be like that."

