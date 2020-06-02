Louise Redknapp reveals one-of-a-kind dining area in her garden

Louise Redknapp took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of her garden, revealing that it features an incredible enclosed space that the doting mum uses as an eating area. In the snap, the area could be seen surrounded by brick walls punctuated with archways, and the space had been filled with a sleek black table and matching chairs, not-to-mention a medieval style candle holder – proving that the singer has impeccable taste.

What's more, half of the bare brick wall surrounding the pit had been painted black, with Louise revealing that she was trying her hand at a little DIY, although, according to the former Strictly star, it wasn't going so well.

Louise shared the photo on Instagram

Not only did Louise add the caption: "DIY is not my thing," but at one point, she turned the camera on herself, and could be heard telling her followers: "I have come to the conclusion that DIY is not my thing."

Louise has been keeping her followers up to date throughout the lockdown period, and shares photos of her outfit choices almost every day, which comes as no surprise, seeing as the mother-of-two will soon launch her very own fashion blog, Lou Loves by Louise Redknapp.

The exciting news was announced a few weeks ago, with the 45-year-old telling her Instagram followers: "Hi guys welcome to Lou Loves. This page is going to be dedicated to fashion, beauty, interiors, so basically anything lifestyle. If you’ve got anything you want to find out more about, let me know!"

Needless to say, fans were delighted by the news, and flocked to the comment section of the musician's post to say so. One wrote: "Congratulations Louise, looking forward to seeing what's in store," while a second added: "Absolutely can't wait for this to go live. You page is [fire emoji]."

