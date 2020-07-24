Dianne Buswell surprises boyfriend Joe Sugg with short hair - see his reaction The Strictly dancer has switched up her look!

Dianne Buswell has finally been able to visit her hairdressers - and she has opted for quite the dramatic transformation!

The Strictly Come Dancing star took to her YouTube channel to share the results of her new "lob," leaving her boyfriend Joe Sugg completely surprised.

"Look at that," he shouted. "I really like it, yeah cool… It's like shorter at the back and long at the front." To which, Dianne asked: "Do you think it suits me?" He replied: "Yeah, do you like it?" The professional dancer answered: "Yeah, it feels really fresh, it feels light."

"It's more longer than I thought," added Joe. "I definitely approve… I actually really like it." Asked whether he prefers it to her original hair, the YouTube sensation said: "Yeah, I think it's good to switch things up. I think it looks really beautiful, I really like it."

Sharing new snaps on Instagram, the Strictly pro gushed: "This is not a drill! I finally cut my hair and I'm not doing any fancy hair hack this time it's the real deal!!!" She added: "Thank you to my hairdresser @vickyhairreinvented you are the best #myhairdresseristhebest @greatlengthsuk @larrykinghair."

It seems Joe isn't the only one to approve of the new hairstyle as Dianne's fans rushed to share their thoughts. "It looks sooo so amazing,I love it!! So so pretty, you suit shorter hair so much," remarked one follower, while another said: "I love it!!! Looks gorgeous."

During lockdown, Dianne - who is also a trained hairdresser - has been using her hair skills to her advantage. The star has shared her knowledge with her followers on social media with some inspiring hair videos, which have included styling the perfect bun using an old pair of socks, and making her hair look like a bob using hair grips.

As well as experimenting with different colours, the flamed-haired beauty is also a fan of wigs and was recently pictured sporting shoulder-length blonde hair while taking part in the viral pillow challenge, as well as a short, black bob during a 1920's dance lesson.

