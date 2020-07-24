Kate Middleton's brother James reveals bittersweet news as he shares emotional video filmed at Bucklebury Kate and Pippa's younger brother is saying goodbye to his six puppies

James Middleton was feeling emotional on Friday as he announced that his six new puppies were going off to new homes, 56 days after they were born.

Sharing several pictures of his 11 dogs and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet, he wrote: "56 days ago you were born, 56 days of early starts, lots of poo and half eaten socks but 56 days of pure joy watching you grow. But now it’s time for you to go.

He continued: "I am sad to see you go, and yes I might cry but it will be with happiness as each of your new homes are bursting with love. You might be scared at first, that's ok. Just be yourself and you will never understand how much happiness you will bring to your new families and all the people you meet. Make me proud, & remember to write. Lots of love."

James, 33, added: "Ps check out the video at the end."

Alizee and James posing with their 11 dogs

The lovely video, which played to Norah Jones' Everybody needs a best friend, saw James at his parent's Bucklebury home caring for the six puppies. It included clips of then walking out through Carole and Michael's gorgeous green front door and later playing in their large garden. It also shows Kate and Pippa's brother laying down on the grass hugging his cocker spaniels.

Fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "This has given me a little tear to my eyes. They are so gorgeous!"

Pippa and Kate's brother was feeling emotional

Another one wrote: "Beautiful, love the video at the end," whilst a third remarked: "Aww this is just too adorable I'm sure they will bring so much happiness to their new homes."