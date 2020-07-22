Prince George is a real Middleton boy - see the photos to prove it The Middleton family resemblance is uncanny!

There's no denying that Prince George is beginning to bear a strong resemblance to his mother's side. After Kensington Palace released new portraits of the young royal in honour of his seventh birthday on Wednesday, royal fans were quick to comment on the similarities between George and his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, as well as uncle James Middleton!

"Prince George really is ALL Middleton! He has his mother's face and is beginning to look a lot like his uncle James Middleton," remarked one follower. "I really don't get how so many people think he looks like William because he never has to me!"

The unmistakable Middleton feature is George's cute round button nose and his cheeky grin. The precious photos were taken by mum Kate at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where the family have been isolating since March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the pictures shows the birthday boy flash his gap-toothed smile – looking remarkably like his uncle James and grandfather Michael Middleton.

A picture from Kate's childhood

"He looks a lot like James Middleton to me. The Middleton genes are so strong in the Cambridge kids," said one royal watcher, while another gushed: "Prince George is a mini-James Middleton! Even the shape of their faces is same!"

After the release of the pictures, Kensington Palace said in a statement: "Sharing a [photo] taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow! [balloon]." They later added: "Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on Prince George’s birthday today!"

Prince George was born on 22 July 2013 at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington. As the Cambridges' eldest son, he is third-in-line to the throne behind his grandfather Charles and dad William.

