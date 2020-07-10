James Middleton shares video of parents' Bucklebury home for the sweetest reason Kate's brother showed off his six new puppies

James Middleton shared the sweetest video on Friday, showing his new puppies running around in the back garden of his parents Carole and Michael's Bucklebury country home – and we are in love!

The short clip, which plays to the sound of a trumpet, shows a brown cocker spaniel running towards the camera. At the end of it James can be seen holding his six new puppies close to the camera.

MORE: James Middleton inspires David Beckham's latest home project

Loading the player...

WATCH James Middleton showing off his new puppy running around Carole and James' back garden

"Running into the weekend like #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #dog #boopmynose #ellaco," the 33-year-old captioned the video which he shared with his 184,000 followers on Instagram.

Fans loved the clip and quickly took to the comments section to share their excitement, with one writing: "I can't take the cuteness overload!" Another one commented: "OMG this made my whole day."

James' dog Luna recently welcomed six puppies

James' six new puppies are his dog Luna's babies. Kate and Pippa's brother opened up about them at the end of June, revealing how proud he was of Luna as a mum.

RELATED: Inside James Middleton's beautiful London home with fiancée Alizee Thevenet

"4 weeks old today & my, how they've grown. Luna has been such a great mum & it has been very special to be able to spend so much time with them.

When puppies are born they are both blind and deaf. Their [eyes] start to open around week 2 and [hearing] around week 3. Mum takes care of most of the clearing up (wee & [poo]) by licking them which stimulates them to go. They spend the vast majority of the day (14-18 hrs) sleeping - one little fact is that puppies love it when you sing to them…however I won't be sharing any videos of my singing...PS: check out the smiling pup at the end. Happy Friday #ellaco #dogsofig #puppylife," he captioned a sweet 50 second video of them to the sound of Hakuna Matata.