Kate Middleton grew up at Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire with her brother James, their sister Pippa and their parents Carole and Michael, and a recent Instagram post by James gave fans a look inside their beautiful garden. James filmed his pet dogs running in the outdoor space, showing an extensive lawn, various bushes, and a pergola lined with leaves at the back. He wrote, "Running into the weekend like… #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #dog #boopmynose #ellaco."

Previously, James shared another glimpse of the garden when he filmed a video of himself shaving his beard in the space. As the camera panned to face his fiancée, Alizee Theeenet, he inadvertently showed the patio with a grey outdoor dining table and several bushes. The clip also showed creeper plants on the rear walls of the building.

James previously shared a look at the patio

Kate and James' mother Carole previously spoke out about her home and how she loves to have her grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' son Arthur to stay. Speaking to the Telegraph, she explained that Christmas is a particularly exciting time at Bucklebury Manor, as she loves to decorate for the children with as many trees as possible, including in their rooms "so that they can decorate it themselves".

While James and Alizee have been isolating at Bucklebury Manor amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kate and Prince William have been staying at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The three-storey property is located on the Sandringham Estate, near to Sandringham House where the Queen spends Christmas, and close to Prince George's godfather William van Cutsem. The 18th century building was a wedding gift to the couple from the Queen in 2011, and the couple used it as their main residence while Prince William worked as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance until 2017.

