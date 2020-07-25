Nicole Kidman stuns Taylor Swift with her singing – see the sweet video The Hollywood star is a Swiftie!

Nicole Kidman is a Swiftie! The Hollywood star spent Friday doing what every Taylor Swift fan in the world was doing – and that's listening to the star's new album Folklore.

The 53-year-old shared the most incredible video of herself singing to one of the tracks on the surprise album, which dropped at midnight on Friday, and Taylor was quick to react.

"On the set of #BeguiledMovie #Folklore Sisters... Love this album xx," Nicole wrote alongside the clip of her singing and dancing whilst in character for her latest film.

"This just made me GRIN, you're the greatest," the singer commented on her post, which has already been liked by over 191,000 fans, including good friend Jennifer Aniston.

Nicole is a big fan of Taylor and has attended several of her concerts throughout the years alongside her two daughters, Faith and Sunday.

The Hollywood star has attended several of Taylor's concerts in the past

Back in 2018, whilst accompanying her husband during his Graffiti U World Tour, the family briefly parted ways as Nicole attended Taylor's concert in Nashville, where Keith had performed the night before.

Before the show, Nicole and her children went backstage for a meet and greet with the singer.

"Thank you @taylorswift for your kindness to my girls and me," she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of both of them hugging. "Beautiful woman inside and out - and your talent is extraordinary."

The actress also shared several stories on the day, showing her and her daughters in front of the stage dancing to the music. "My girls had such a great time!" she wrote across an image of her hugging Sunday as she looked towards the stage.