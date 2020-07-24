Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban buy incredible £2.75million New York apartment The couple have added to their real estate portfolio

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have added another lavish home to their property portfolio after snapping up a two-bedroom apartment in New York. The £2.75million ($3.5million) home is located in the star-studded neighbourhood of Tribeca, Manhattan, and it sounds like it has everything the couple could possibly want when they spend time in the Big Apple.

With three separate entrances including a garage the couple can drive into, the building allows Nicole and Keith plenty of privacy. It also boasts amenities including a swimming pool, a hot tub, a gym and a media room. There is even a wine cellar with its own private dining room.

While images of their specific apartment are unavailable, other homes in the new building have large arched windows with stunning city views, high ceilings between 10 and 14 feet, and custom kitchens with marble countertops and Miele appliances.

Nicole and Keith already own another property in New York, a £7.5million ($9.6million) duplex in Chelsea that they bought almost a decade ago. Their incredible property portfolio also includes a mansion in Beverly Hills, a farmhouse in Nicole's native Australia, a penthouse in Sydney and their main family home in Nashville, Tennessee.

Boasting seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a tennis court and a swimming pool, the 10-925-square-foot home has plenty of space for Nicole, Keith and their daughters, Faith and Sunday, so it is unsurprisingly where they stayed during the coronavirus lockdown.

The couple own properties across the US and Australia

The family has since travelled to Australia, and have been allowed to quarantine at their home in New South Wales before filming begins for Nicole's new TV series, Nine Perfect Strangers, in August.

