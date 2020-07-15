Nicole Kidman gets fans talking after sharing rare family photo The Big Little Lies star is isolating with husband Keith Urban and their daughters

Nicole Kidman is incredibly close to her family, who live all around the world, and she can't wait to reunite with them all once the lockdown restrictions allow it. On Tuesday, the Big Little Lies star marked a bittersweet occasion as her younger sister Antonia had her birthday. While it was a happy celebration, Nicole no doubt wished she could have been with her. Antonia – a journalist – lives in Australia, where the siblings grew up, and Nicole shared several family photos from over the years of herself, Antonia and her niece Lucia on Instagram. Alongside them, she wrote: "To my sister, I love you so much. Happy Birthday gorgeous. Can’t wait to see you again and cover you in kisses and love."

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman opens up about her daughters joining her on set

The Others actress is incredibly close to her sister. Antonia relocated to Australia several years ago after living in Singapore for many years. She is married with five children, and her daughter Lucia has made several red carpet appearances with her mum and famous aunt over the years.

Nicole Kidman with sister Antonia and niece Lucia

In the comments section on Nicole's post, fans were quick to note the likeness between the three women, with one writing: "Is that your daughter or your niece? She looks like you, she is stunning," in reference to Lucia, while another wrote: "Antonia's daughter is her double. Happy birthday." A third added: "Nicole and her sister have the same smile! Have a lovely birthday."

Nicole and Antonia were raised by parents Anthony and Janelle. Tragically, Anthony passed away suddenly in 2014 at the age of 75 after suffering a heart attack. Janelle also lives in Australia, while The Hours star has a holiday home there, where she spends a lot of time during the summer.

Nicole is incredibly close to her younger sister

During the lockdown, Nicole has been isolating at her home in Nashville with husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, nine. The celebrity couple have been doing their bit to keep fans entertained during these uncertain times, with Keith putting on regular concerts from his home via Instagram Live, which have been attended by his supportive wife.

There have been a lot of lockdown birthdays in Nicole's family over the past few months. As well as Antonia, the star turned another year older in June, while her daughter Sunday celebrated her 12th birthday at the beginning of July.

