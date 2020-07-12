Nicole Kidman reveals daughter Sunday's impressive photography skills

Nicole Kidman has proudly shown off her daughter Sunday's photography skills on Instagram – and it's safe to say the 12-year-old has talent! The Big Little Lies star posted a beautiful photo of herself sitting outside in the garden modelling a pair of Omega sunglasses, which was captured by the pre-teen. Fans were quick to praise Sunday's skills, with one writing: "Your daughter is a fabulous photographer but of course she has a gorgeous subject to shoot," while another wrote: "Love this amazing beautiful picture." A third added: "Awesome photo Nicole, great job taking the photo Sunday." A fourth commented: "Well done Sunday! She has a great eye, beautiful photo."

The Others actress shares Sunday and nine-year-old Faith with husband Keith Urban. Nicole is also mum to older children, Isabella and Connor, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. The award-winning star rarely speaks about her grown-up kids to respect their privacy, and only shares photos of her youngest children on Instagram that cover their faces for the same reason.

Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday took a beautiful photo of her famous mum

During the lockdown, Nicole and Keith have been isolating at their home in Nashville. It's been an eventful time, as a few weeks ago the actress fell over and broke her ankle. Last week, the Hours actress reflected on the incident during an interview with Variety. Chatting to Pete Hammond for his video series, Behind the Lens, Nicole reflected on how it had resulted in her being unable to do anything. "I broke my ankle, I was confined to bed, but now I'm up and about," she said.

Nicole shares daughter Sunday with husband Keith Urban

"It healed beautifully because I could do nothing. Which was great when you need it to heal, right?" Pete then told the star: "The timing was right at least," to which Nicole answered: "My kids didn't think so!"

The couple's daughters have also been having fun spending quality time with their parents. Keith spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the beginning of lockdown about their time in isolation and said that they were getting out in their backyard a lot, as well as playing music and card games. "It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house," he explained. Nicole also shared a photo of herself reading an Italian book a few weeks ago, revealing that she's currently learning the language.

