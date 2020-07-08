Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban reflects on heartbreaking news during lockdown The country singer led the tributes to Charlie Daniels following his death in Nashville

Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban has paid an emotional tribute to the late Charlie Daniels, who tragically died on Monday at the age of 83. The country singer passed away in a Nashville hospital after suffering a stroke, and Keith reflected on the sad news on Instagram. Alongside a photo of himself on stage with Charlie and Chris LeDoux, the father-of-two wrote: "Getting to shred with Chris LeDoux AND Charlie Daniels on the same stage was one of the most magical nights ever. Go rest high Charlie – and blessings today to all of your family. With love and friendship always. Keith."

Keith Urban paid a heartfelt tribute to country singer Charlie Daniels

Fans were quick to comment on Keith's post, with one writing: "RIP Charlie! 2020 has taken so much away from us," while another wrote: "Too many losses of our talented actors, musicians and just plain old humans! Stay well Keith." A third added: "Charlie Daniels may you rest in peace and your music will permanently be in our lives for many years to come."

Keith's tribute to Charlie follows shortly after the star announced the news of his much-anticipated studio album, The Speed of Now Part 1, which is available to order ahead of its release date on 18 September.

Nicole and Keith are isolating in Nashville during the lockdown

Some of the tracks that will be on the album include Tumbleweed, Change Your Mind, Wait, and Superman, as well as Keith's upbeat single Polaroid, which he released in April, accompanied by a quirky video.

The star is also set to host the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, which were due to take place in April, but will now commence in September, as a result of the current coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrity couple celebrated daughter Sunday's birthday on Tuesday

Throughout the lockdown, Keith has been keeping his fans entertained with virtual concerts on Instagram Live, where he has been performing from his home studio in Nashville. The singer also performed a socially distant concert for key workers in his local area, where they all watched him perform from inside their cars.

The singer is isolating with Nicole and their children Sunday, 12, and Faith, nine. On Tuesday, the celebrity couple celebrated Sunday's birthday, and the Big Little Lies star paid a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram as they marked the special day.

