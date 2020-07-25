Fern Britton shuts down romance rumours The star called out the media on Twitter

Fern Britton took to Twitter on Saturday to shut down romance rumours after being spotted with a man on the beach.

The star revealed that the man was in fact her brother, writing: "They had photos of me on a beach this week looking ‘loved up’ with a new partner. Er, it’s my brother... weirdos."

MORE: Fern Britton reveals regret following lockdown birthday celebrations in Cornwall

The doting mum explained that her day started off well, after she discovered a "lovely spot for a churchyard bench in memory of our dad," but added that things took an unpleasant turn after she was approached by a member of the media and quizzed about her love life.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Fern Britton Recalls Moment Marriage To Phil Vickery Broke Down

Fern explained: "Funny old day today. Discovered lovely spot for a churchyard bench in memory of our dad. Also chose his headstone. Then got door stepped by @TheSun to tell me they had photos of me on a beach this week looking ‘loved up’ with a new partner. Er it’s my brother... weirdos."

In June, Fern announced that she had split from her husband of 20 years, Phil Vickery.

MORE: Fern Britton goes makeup-free as she shows off beautiful garden in Cornwall home

Funny old day today. Discovered lovely spot for a churchyard bench in memory of our dad. Also chose his headstone. Then got door stepped by @TheSun to tell me they had photos of me on a beach this week looking ‘loved up’ with a new partner. Er it’s my brother .. weirdos. — Fern Britton (@Fern_Britton) July 24, 2020

Fern shut down rumours on Twitter

MORE: Fern Britton shares incredible view from her home in Cornwall

She revealed that it had taken her a long time to make the decision to separate, but that she now feels "liberated".

"We had a wonderful time. We were the best of friends. And I miss that friendship," she told Weekend Magazine.

"Here comes a point when the children are substantially off your hands and you look at each other and wonder where you're going to go from here.

"I took a long time to make my decision yet I have faith that it's going to be alright. Now I'm looking forward to the last third of my adult life."

Fern, 62, and Phil, 59, are doting parents to 18-year-old daughter Winnie. Fern is also a mother to twin sons Jack and Harry, 26, and a daughter Grace, 23, from her first marriage to Clive Jones.

The exes met on the set of Ready Steady Cook, where they worked alongside each other. They started dating in 1999, and after Fern's divorce from Clive was finalised, the two TV stars married in spring 2000.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.