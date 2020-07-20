Fern Britton reveals regret following lockdown birthday celebrations in Cornwall The former This Morning star has been isolating at her home in Cornwall over the past few months

Fern Britton celebrated her birthday over the weekend with a socially-distant cocktail party at her home in Cornwall. The former This Morning star took to Twitter to share a photo of the outside of her home decorated in bunting for the occasion, but admitted that she was slightly regretful due to the hangover she was suffering the following day. The mother-of-four wrote: "Good afternoon. I am whiling away a small hangover after birthday curry and cocktails. Fun at the time but not entirely recommended. Below a wild flower meadow. A rock with a hole. Pisky dell. Aftermath of curry and cocktail party."

MORE: Surprise story behind Princess Beatrice's sparkly wedding shoes revealed

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Fern Britton opens up about her split from Phil Vickery

Fern Britton regretted her cocktail party after nursing a hangover!

Fans were quick to comment on Fern's post, with one writing: "I can think of worse places to while away a birthday hangover, looks absolutely beautiful," while another wrote: "Happy belated birthday wishes Fern, sounds like you had a fab time." A third added: "Looks like a perfect way to while away a hangover."

The best-selling author has been living in Cornwall since the beginning of the year, following her separation from husband of 20 years Phil Vickery.

READ: Katy Perry throws support behind Orlando Bloom as his dog Mighty remains missing

In June, Fern opened up about their split for the first time, telling Weekend magazine that it had taken her a long time to make the decision, but that she now feels "liberated".

The former This Morning star moved to Cornwall earlier in the year

"We had a wonderful time. We were the best of friends. And I miss that friendship," she said of Phil. "Here comes a point when the children are substantially off your hands and you look at each other and wonder where you're going to go from here.

"I took a long time to make my decision yet I have faith that it's going to be alright. Now I'm looking forward to the last third of my adult life." Fern added: "An uncertain future doesn't panic me. I feel liberated. I'm turning into a recluse and I'm loving it."

While in Cornwall, Fern has been busy writing her latest novel, Daughters of Cornwall, which follows a woman who has a secret child.

The doting mum has been enjoying making friends with locals in her new hometown and has been joined by her two daughters, Winnie and Grace, who are currently staying with her during the lockdown.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.