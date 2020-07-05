Fern Britton shares incredible view from her home in Cornwall The former This Morning star is spending lockdown in the south-west

Fern Britton shared a stunning glimpse of the view in Cornwall at the weekend. Taking to Twitter, the presenter and author posted a snapshot of a row of shops at Padstow, with several boats on the water in front of them. It looked cosy and inviting despite the storm clouds overhead, and Fern captioned the gorgeous shot: "Raining in #Padstow but open for business."

The former This Morning presenter has been spending lockdown at her home in the coastal town, and her photo clearly made many of her fans wish they could visit, too. One replied: "One of my favourite places! Used to live in Torquay, which is nice but not as pretty!"

READ: Fern Britton recalls heartbreaking moment her marriage to Phil Vickery fell apart

Loading the player...

WATCH: Fern Britton speaks out about single life

Others chimed in: "Looks so peaceful," "Beautiful x," and: "I can't wait to visit Cornwall," while one cheekily added: "Cod and chips please." (Sounds good to us!) Fern is a big fan of the south west county, where she typically spends half the year. It's even been the inspiration for her writing, with her latest bestseller, Daughters of Cornwall, set in the area.

MORE: Fern Britton reveals she feels liberated following separation from husband Phil Vickery

The star told local publication Cornwall Today that she's loved the county for a long time, saying: "When I was 2, I discovered that there was a different place, called Cornwall, and I just loved it. It has been magical ever since. I can still remember that feeling of getting out of the car at the end of a very long drive and running to see the sand and sea."

Raining in #Padstow but open for business pic.twitter.com/PaE4vm9PbS — Fern Britton (@Fern_Britton) July 3, 2020

Fern shared the stunning view of Padstow, in Cornwall

Before gaining national television fame on shows like This Morning and Ready Steady Cook, the mum-of-four worked as a newsreader for Westward Television in Plymouth, even turning down a role at Radio 4 so she could remain in Cornwall.

The 62-year-old has experienced some upheaval this year, as she announced her split from her husband, celebrity chef Phil Vickery, back in January. Appearing on Good Morning Britain last month, the presenter reflected on the end of their marriage, saying: "My mum died and my father died and unfortunately Phil and I fell apart."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.