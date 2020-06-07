Fern Britton reveals she feels liberated following separation from husband Phil Vickery The couple announced their shocking split in January after 20 years of marriage

Fern Britton has finally opened up about her separation from husband of 20 years Phil Vickery, which the pair publicly announced in January.

Talking to Weekend magazine, the 62-year-old revealed that it had taken her a long time to make the decision to separate, but that she now feels "liberated".



"We had a wonderful time. We were the best of friends. And I miss that friendship," she said of Phil. "Here comes a point when the children are substantially off your hands and you look at each other and wonder where you're going to go from here.

"I took a long time to make my decision yet I have faith that it's going to be alright. Now I'm looking forward to the last third of my adult life."

The mother-of-four added: "An uncertain future doesn't panic me. I feel liberated. I'm turning into a recluse and I'm loving it."



Asked whether or not she would ever consider marrying a third time, the former This Morning host explained why she isn't looking for love.

"I really did try to build good families but it didn't work out. I won't try again," she said.

"I don't want anyone. I can do it by myself. I don't feel lonely. I like my own company. I realised not long ago that I was married, on and off, for 33 years."

Fern and Phil were married for 20 years and share a daughter in common, 18-year-old Winnie.

The TV couple shocked everyone when they announced their separation earlier in the year via a statement. It read: "After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support." TV chef Phil shared the same message on his own Twitter page.

Before marrying Phil in 2000, the presenter was married to Clive Jones, with whom she had twin sons Jack and Harry, 25, and a daughter Grace, 22.