Michelle Keegan welcomed a new family member at the weekend, and she's so cute she has to be seen to be believed! The former Coronation Street star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself cuddling a sweet miniature dachshund puppy and revealed that her brother was the lucky owner, although Michelle seemed pretty taken with her, too – and who could blame her?

The tiny dog was nestled under the actress' arm and leaned her head on her hand as Michelle looked down at her in wonder. The 33-year-old captioned the gorgeous photo: "Welcome to the family pretty girl. P.S She’s my brother's puppy not mine #nelly #minidachshund."

Her celebrity friends were quick to express their approval, with fellow Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley responding with a row of heart-eyes emojis. Emmerdale's Charley Webb commented: "Can’t cope with her," while This Morning co-host Ruth Langsford added: "ADORABLE! [red heart emoji]."

Michelle's other followers unsurprisingly agreed that Nelly was adorable, with their comments including: "Tooo cuteeeee," and: "Aww, look how beautiful she is!!!" While the actress might be sad that she can't keep little Nelly, she does have a cute dog of her own at home. She and her husband, TOWIE star Mark Wright, both dote on their white chihuahua, Pip.

Last month, the couple took their beloved pet with them on a trip back to the town where they were married, where Mark and Pip posed for a photo leaning against the church wall. Michelle and her husband tied the knot in Bury St Edmunds five years ago after dating since 2012.

The wedding was featured exclusively on the cover of HELLO! magazine, and remembering that special day five years on, commissioning editor Jane Dowdeswell said: "Mark and Michelle are such a warm and down-to-earth couple and made us feel like part of the family on their wedding day." We're sure Nelly will fit right in!

