Michelle Keegan stuns fans with gorgeous beach look – with leopard bikini included The actress is currently holidaying in Marbella

Michelle Keegan is currently on holiday in Marbella, Spain, with her husband Mark Wright and most of his family and she has been delighting fans with her gorgeous summery looks.

On Sunday, the actress headed out to a beach party and stunned in the most gorgeous ensemble - a white embroidered dress, a Victoria's Secret leopard bikini, a boater hat and her trusted Ray Ban sunglasses.

Sadly, the VS number is currently sold out, but for those wanting to replicate her look, we've found a dupe for £10 at Pretty Little Thing.

Michelle was in great spirits during the family's day out at Playa Padre, and Jessica Wright and Elliot Wright's wife Sadie shared several clips of their afternoon.

In the brief videos posted on their Instagram stories, the Our Girl star can be seen enjoying herself and dancing whilst looking towards the camera.

A few days earlier, the 33-year-old and Mark were pictured stepping out for a meal – with Michelle looking beautiful in a fitted mini dress with fun puff sleeves. Teamed with a deep tan and her long hair pulled back in a tousled ponytail, the actress looked incredible as she arrived at Olivia's restaurant, which is owned by Mark's cousin Elliott and wife Sadie.

Michelle and husband Mark will definitely be making the most of the time away after spending the coronavirus lockdown at their Essex home, where they are currently living while they build a five-bedroom mansion nearby.