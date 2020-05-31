Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright travel to special place as lockdown measures are eased The Only Way is Essex star married actress Michelle in 2015

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright paid a visit to the church where they tied the knot five years ago, as the reality TV star revealed on Instagram on Sunday. Former TOWIE cast member Mark posted a photo of himself sitting on a stone wall at the edge of the church grounds, with the beautiful building in the background. He wore shorts with a white shirt and sunglasses and the couple's pet chihuahua Pip sat obediently on his knee.

The 33-year-old captioned the sweet image: "Sunday funday with my little pal." His followers shared their approval for the setting, commenting: "Bury St Edmunds is beautiful," "I live near Bury and LOVE IT," and: "Aww an anniversary trip to our town." Mark and Michelle got married just over five years ago after dating since 2012 and their wedding was featured on the cover of HELLO! magazine.

Mark and Michelle married in the picturesque town five years ago

Recalling the special day, which took place on 24 May 2015, HELLO! commissioning editor Jane Dowdeswell said: "Mark and Michelle are such a warm and down-to-earth couple and made us feel like part of the family on their wedding day. Jane went on to discuss the ceremony itself, saying: "Inside the church, everyone was waiting for that first glimpse of Michelle's wedding dress, and she certainly didn't disappoint in a bespoke ivory gown by Galia Lahav and a long Italian lace veil.

"It was hard to choose between watching Michelle or looking at Mark, as he had told us he would be fighting back the tears at that moment. One of my favourite photographs is of Mark with his head turned to look at Michelle as she walks towards him. He told me, 'I didn't know if I'd be able to keep looking at her. But then I thought, 'You know what? I'm not going to miss this.'" Jane adds: "I also remember how the applause when they walked up the aisle together as newlyweds was so loud that it almost drowned out Mendelssohn's Wedding March." How lovely!

