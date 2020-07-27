Ruth Langsford reaches out to Love Island's Dr Alex after family tragedy The This Morning star lost her own sister in 2019

Ruth Langsford has sent a heartfelt message to Dr Alex George following the tragic death of his younger brother. On Friday, the former Love Island contestant announced that 20-year-old Llyr had passed away following a battle with mental health. Ruth was among the thousands who took to the comments section to offer her condolences. The This Morning star lost her own sister Julia last June.

She wrote: "Alex, I am so, so sorry for your tragic loss. I lost my sister to mental health last year so I understand the pain and shock you and your family will be feeling. I send you the hugest of hugs and if you ever need to talk you know how to reach me. My condolences to you and your family and may your darling brother rest in peace."

In his post, Alex revealed that Llyr was set to follow in his footsteps and start medical school next month. The heartbroken star shared a snapshot of the brothers together, and wrote: "I can’t believe I am actually writing this post. I have lost my beautiful little brother to mental health. I love you so much Llŷr. The kindest and most caring soul. I was so proud of you starting medical school next month, you would have been the most incredible doctor.

Heartbroken Dr Alex confirmed the death of his younger brother last week

"We are hurting so bad. No words can explain. As a family we are devastated. We love you and miss you so much. Please rest in peace x Our boy."

Ruth was left completely devastated when her sister Julia took her own life in June last year, at the age of 62. She had battled depression for a number of years. In the week following Julia’s death, devastated Ruth was unable to go to work and broke down in tears on air during a This Morning phone-in on anxiety and depression two months later.

Speaking to psychologist Emma Kenny on the show in February this year, Ruth publicly addressed her sister's death for the first time, explaining: "This happened in my family. I remember my shock at that. It's the questions it leaves the families."

"You can't press the rewind ­button and what I would honestly say is that we were always very supportive," her husband Eamonn Holmes added. "We were a loving family, Ruth could not have done more for her sister, and I think you know, it takes a lot of getting over that, a lot of getting over."